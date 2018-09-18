PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 18

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc dodged stinging duties on its smartwatches and wireless earbuds after the U.S. excluded those gadgets from tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods, though the tech giant still faces retaliatory measures being weighed by China that could strike iPhone production there. on.wsj.com/2Nlj90T

- SpaceX's first paying passenger will be Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who is to blast off from earth in 2023, circle the moon and return, the company's founder and chief executive, Elon Musk, said at an event Monday evening. on.wsj.com/2Oz15gv

- Cigna Corp and Express Scripts Holding Co on Monday said the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice cleared their pending merger. on.wsj.com/2NKo4bh

- Julie Chen, wife of former CBS Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Leslie Moonves, who resigned last week in the midst of sexual-harassment allegations, will quit her role as a host on the network's daytime show "The Talk", people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2PKcBFH

- Alphabet Inc's Google is making a major push into the auto industry, partnering with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance to use the tech company's Android operating system to power media display that will eventually be sold in millions of cars world-wide. on.wsj.com/2OwEsZP

- FedEx Corp executives said fears over the escalating trade fight between China and the U.S. are starting to hurt economic activity between the two countries. on.wsj.com/2MGUu1K

- Tyson Foods Inc said Chief Executive Officer Tom Hayes is leaving at the end of this month for personal reasons, a surprise leadership shift as the top U.S. meat company revamps its strategy to prioritize branded meat products. on.wsj.com/2Oxm6YP