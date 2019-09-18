PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Sept 18

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The sales of e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc have been halted in China, days after the startup launched its products in the world's biggest tobacco market. on.wsj.com/309WLNz

- General Motors Co's use of temporary workers has emerged as a key bargaining issue as the United Auto Workers union is negotiating a new labor contract in the nationwide strike that closed its second day on Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2ZZDnTx

- FedEx Corp cut its profit forecast for the year on Tuesday, as the company faces higher costs to expand services, lower revenue from cutting ties with Amazon.com Inc and a worsening economic backdrop. on.wsj.com/31v8lA9

- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged the former chief executive officer of Viking Energy Group Inc , an oil-and-gas production company, with fraud for allegedly falsifying the existence of its previous finance chief. on.wsj.com/31Gv8tf

- Saudi Arabia will soon restore most of its oil output and return to normal production levels in weeks, the country's energy ministry Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Tuesday. on.wsj.com/31xAUNp (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru)