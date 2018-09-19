PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 19

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tesla Inc on Tuesday said the U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation into the company following Chief Executive Elon Musk's surprise tweet in August that he had secured funding to possibly take the electric-car maker private. on.wsj.com/2D9s8NU

- North Korea agreed to allow outside inspectors to visit its missile test site and said it would be open to decommissioning its nuclear-enrichment facility, a bold gambit by leader Kim Jong Un that is aimed at breaking an impasse in negotiations with the United States and keeping engagement with Seoul on track. on.wsj.com/2MNimke

- WeWork Cos agreed to sharply curtail its practice of requiring most employees to sign broad non-compete agreements, as part of a settlement with the attorneys general of New York and Illinois. on.wsj.com/2NoO2BG

- Alphabet Inc's Google is making a major push into the auto industry, partnering with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance to use the tech company's Android operating system to power media display that will eventually be sold in millions of cars world-wide. on.wsj.com/2OwEsZP

- The Chinese government said Tuesday it plans to impose new tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. exports, prompting President Trump to reiterate a threat to punch back by hitting Chinese goods worth more than four times that much. on.wsj.com/2NRGF58

- Intercapital Capital Markets LLC agreed Tuesday to pay $50 million to settle claims that its brokers helped manipulate a financial benchmark used to calculate a range of interest-rate products. on.wsj.com/2pia1f0