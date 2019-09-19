PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Sept 19

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- AT&T Inc is exploring parting with its DirecTV unit, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/31AubT1

- Comcast Corp said on Wednesday it will offer Xfinity Flex, its streaming media set top box, for free, in an effort to capitalize on its expanding broadband customer base as the battle for streaming customers ramps up. on.wsj.com/31BwrcA

- Huawei Technologies Co has been suspended from membership in a global trade group of companies, governments and experts set up to tackle computer security breaches and share information about vulnerabilities. on.wsj.com/31EOOh6

- Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it plans to buy back as much as $40 billion in stock and raise its dividend by 11%, maintaining its record of sharing its flood of cash with shareholders. on.wsj.com/31zGT4y

- The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-percentage point for the second time in as many months to cushion the economy against a global slowdown heightened by the U.S.- China trade war. on.wsj.com/305Puyd

- U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday named Robert O'Brien as his new national security adviser. on.wsj.com/30d0gCQ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)