PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 19

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Toys 'R' Us Inc (IPO-TOYS.N), filed for bankruptcy protection late Monday night, undone by a hefty debt load and the rapid shift to online shopping. on.wsj.com/2fi5F6d

- Alphabet Inc's Google on Monday launched its first-ever smartphone app that lets users transfer money to individuals and businesses in the country without the use of a credit or a debit card. on.wsj.com/2fgumjk

- Hurricane Maria barreled into the eastern Caribbean late Monday as a dangerous Category 5 storm, ripping roofs from homes, knocking out electricity on the island of Dominica and threatening others in the region already ravaged by Hurricane Irma. on.wsj.com/2fgRMoZ

- Cisco Systems Inc's executive chairman, John Chambers, is stepping down in December. The company plans to appoint Chief Executive Chuck Robbins as the next chairman. on.wsj.com/2ff4zIr

- Roku Inc said it expects to raise up to $219 million in its initial public offering, as the maker of streaming-media devices set a price range for its planned listing that would value the company between $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion. on.wsj.com/2ffYBXF

- Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker signed a bill Monday that would give Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group $3 billion in economic incentives to open a mega-plant in the state. on.wsj.com/2fgtziD

- The U.S. has military options available for North Korea that would not put South Korea at grave risk of counterattack, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Monday, but he refused to spell out what those are. on.wsj.com/2fgQk62

- Equifax Inc hired cyber security experts to deal with an incident on its corporate networks in March, two months before the massive hack began that it has said led to the potential compromise of personal data belonging to 143 million U.S. consumers. on.wsj.com/2ffLGFu (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)