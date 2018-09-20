PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 20

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- European Union antitrust authorities have begun a preliminary investigation into Amazon.com Inc treatment of other merchants that sell products using its platform, opening a new regulatory front against an American tech giant. on.wsj.com/2xoGNzH

- AutoNation Inc Chief Executive Officer Mike Jackson will step down in 2019 after leading the U.S.'s largest dealership chain for nearly two decades. on.wsj.com/2xpyh3f

- European Union regulators said on Wednesday McDonald's Corp's tax arrangement in Luxembourg is legal, dropping an investigation against the U.S. fast-food giant while lauding efforts to close tax loopholes highlighted in the probe. on.wsj.com/2NrSvDq

- A massive Russia-linked money laundering case swelled in scope Wednesday when Denmark's Danske Bank A/S said more than $230 billion in transactions flowed through its tiny Estonian branch, a disclosure accompanied by the resignation of the bank's Chief Executive Officer Thomas Borgen. on.wsj.com/2NXhu11

- U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate Nellie Liang, a former Federal Reserve economist who created its first office of financial stability, to the central bank's board of governors, the White House said Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2xz9fhj