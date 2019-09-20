PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Sept 20

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The committee for wildfire victims in the bankruptcy of PG&E Corp said in a court filing on Thursday it was prepared to present a $24 billion reorganization plan for the power provider. on.wsj.com/30cuINB

- Attorneys for Huawei Technologies Co argued in court on Thursday that a law barring it from doing business with U.S. government agencies is unconstitutional for selectively targeting the company for punishment using legislation. on.wsj.com/30de40f

- U.S. payments startup Stripe Inc said on Thursday it is raising $250 million in its latest funding round, which values the company at $35 billion. on.wsj.com/31CHG4I

- Chinese authorities have detained a FedEx Corp pilot in the southern city of Guangzhou, elevating pressure on the Memphis-based company that is already in Beijing's crosshairs amid a U.S.-China trade war. on.wsj.com/30adIrg

- Facebook Inc's Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg met with President Donald Trump on Thursday where the chief executive faced aggressive questioning from lawmakers about the social network's failures to protect consumer privacy. on.wsj.com/304xSmD

- A whistleblower complaint that prompted a standoff between the U.S. intelligence community and Democrats in Congress involves President Donald Trump's communications with a foreign leader, a person familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/31EcXnN (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)