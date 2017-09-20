PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 20

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Central Mexico was rocked by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake that collapsed scores of buildings in Mexico City, killing at least 149 people in a toll that was rising by the hour on Tuesday night. on.wsj.com/2fiIicV

- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc received regulatory approval to acquire nearly 2,000 stores from Rite Aid Corp , but only after the number of stores to be purchased in the deal was again trimmed to allay antitrust concerns. on.wsj.com/2fhvBiC

- Post Holdings Inc said it plans to buy breakfast-sausage maker Bob Evans Farms Inc for a deal valued at $1.5 billion. on.wsj.com/2fiTSo8

- Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it will temporarily idle production lines at five North American plants, including three in the U.S. on.wsj.com/2fi80ON

- Creditors of Australia's Ten Network Holdings Ltd accepted an increased offer for the broadcaster from CBS Corp , rejecting a rival proposal from media moguls Bruce Gordon and Lachlan Murdoch. on.wsj.com/2fiJmNU

- Hurricane Maria, with sustained winds near 160 miles per hour, thrashed the eastern Caribbean on Tuesday, killing at least one person on Guadeloupe and devastating the tiny island nation of Dominica, now heads for the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. on.wsj.com/2fhwaZM

- U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to annihilate North Korea if the United States has to defend itself or its allies against the Pyongyang regime, delivering the dire warning on Tuesday during his first address to the United Nations General Assembly. on.wsj.com/2fjXo1D

- Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi said her government would investigate all allegations of human rights abuses in her country, and said Myanmar would allow Rohingya who could prove they had lived in the country to return. on.wsj.com/2xvnMMW