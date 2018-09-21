PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Sept 21

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Comcast Corp and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will settle their takeover battle for Sky Plc in a weekend auction run by British regulators, setting up a dramatic climax to a 21-month sale process that has pitted some of the world's biggest media giants against each other. on.wsj.com/2xpZVNE

- Adobe Systems Inc agreed to acquire marketing-automation firm Marketo for $4.75 billion, its largest acquisition ever and the latest sign of its ambition to become a one-stop-shop for marketers. on.wsj.com/2PRje9y

- General Electric Co discovered a flaw in its newest power-plant turbines after a key part failed earlier this month, forcing utility Exelon Corp to temporarily shut two Texas plants while GE makes repairs. on.wsj.com/2DjRFUQ

- In a bid to control the smart home of the future, Amazon.com Inc is offering makers of electronics a small chip that would let people use their voice to command everything from microwaves and coffee machines to room fans and guitar amplifiers. on.wsj.com/2NZAwnq

- AT&T Inc on Thursday defended a court ruling that allowed it to buy Time Warner, arguing that both the law and current industry realities showed the acquisition wouldn't harm competition. on.wsj.com/2Dg9Qec

- European Union leaders rejected the British government's proposal for how to maintain economic relations with the bloc post-Brexit, piling pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May as she is trying to put down a possible rebellion in her party. on.wsj.com/2QJQD77