PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 21

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Alphabet Inc's Google said it would buy part of Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp, including its team that helped develop Google's flagship Pixel smartphone, for $1.1 billion in cash. on.wsj.com/2xxyzG7

- The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosed Wednesday that hackers penetrated its electronic system for storing public-company filings last year and may have traded on the information. on.wsj.com/2xwEdID

- Toshiba Corp's board on Wednesday voted to sell its memory-chip business to a group led by U.S. private-equity firm Bain Capital and includes Apple Inc and Dell Technologies Inc for 2 trillion yen ($17.79 billion). on.wsj.com/2xwv5DW

- Pfizer Inc filed suit against Johnson & Johnson , alleging J&J's "exclusionary contracts" for Remicade with health insurers, hospitals and clinics effectively prevented them from offering Pfizer's lower-priced copy. on.wsj.com/2xxeOyt

- Facebook Inc is adding more human reviewers to oversee its advertising system after a report showed that people could target ads at users interested in anti-Semitic and other hateful topics. on.wsj.com/2xx8eIb

- Albertsons Cos is buying the Plated meal-kit service, the first acquisition of a prepared-meals company by a national grocery chain. on.wsj.com/2xwELhF

- Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico, pounding the U.S. territory with huge waves, massive rain and fierce winds and shutting down the power grid across the entire island of 3.4 million people. on.wsj.com/2xxxIFk

- Soldiers, rescue workers and volunteers worked Wednesday to find the living and the dead beneath rubble left by a 7.1-magnitude earthquake that destroyed scores of buildings in Mexico's capital and surrounding states, and killed at least 230 people. on.wsj.com/2xxrrtm ($1 = 112.4200 yen) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)