PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 23

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Thomas Cook Group PLC said it has entered into compulsory liquidation, canceling all bookings, including flights and vacations. on.wsj.com/2kxPK6w

- IEX Group Inc will abandon its struggling listings effort after the upstart exchange's only listed company decided to jump ship. on.wsj.com/2kNsXE0

- The United Auto Workers strike at General Motors Co is heading into its second week as union and company bargainers face unresolved issues ranging from the use of temporary workers to wages for newer hires. on.wsj.com/2mmGqmm

- Indonesian investigators have determined that design and oversight lapses played a central role in the fatal crash of a Boeing Co's 737 MAX jet in October, in what is expected to be the first formal government finding of fault. on.wsj.com/2m4wMET