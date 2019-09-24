PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 24

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal prosecutors in California are conducting a criminal probe into e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc, escalating law enforcement scrutiny of the startup. on.wsj.com/2mfpu1c

- Lawyers inside Nissan Motor Co have raised concerns that the company's investigation into former Chairman Carlos Ghosn is marred by conflicts of interest. on.wsj.com/2kHrCyi

- Anheuser Busch InBev SA's Asian unit Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd raised about $5 billion in its second attempt at a Hong Kong initial public offering. on.wsj.com/2mI3wEd

- TechnipFMC PLC, a UK-based oil and gas services company, agreed to pay $5.1 million to settle foreign bribery charges and improve its compliance procedures under a deal with the U.S. securities regulator. on.wsj.com/2l0NTHH

- Social Finance Inc is paying money to customers for unexpected capital-gains taxes after the financial technology startup pulled their money from Vanguard Group's funds into its own exchange-traded funds. on.wsj.com/2mJWBKP (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)