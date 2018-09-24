PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 24

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- WPP Plc's new chief executive is preparing to consolidate some of the advertising giant's major properties, as traditional agencies struggle to keep pace with the industry's digital shift. on.wsj.com/2O31R8s

- Dell Technologies Inc is exploring the possibility of launching a traditional IPO instead of going public through a proposed acquisition that has met resistance from several investors. on.wsj.com/2zpZYKU

- Digital publisher Vox Media is expected to miss its revenue goal for this year by more than 15 percent, according to people familiar with the matter, adding to the list of new-media companies struggling to live up to lofty growth expectations. on.wsj.com/2OIWAjn

- German luxury car maker Porsche AG will no longer offer diesel versions of its cars, the Volkswagen AG unit said on Sunday, becoming the first German auto maker to drop the engines in the wake of the emissions-cheating scandal. on.wsj.com/2IaH3Xh

- OPEC producers largely agree that oil prices above $80 a barrel would be too high. But there is widespread disagreement on how the cartel and its allies should contain crude prices once U.S. sanctions banning Iranian oil sales take effect in November. on.wsj.com/2I94ujw