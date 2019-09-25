PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 25

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House would move ahead with an "official" impeachment effort after reports that President Donald Trump withheld aid to Ukraine while he was pressing the country to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son. on.wsj.com/2mtOEtd

- WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann agreed on Tuesday to resign as chief executive and give up majority voting control of the company. on.wsj.com/2kWR1nL

- German prosecutors on Tuesday said they have filed charges against Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess for allegedly misleading shareholders in the months before the 2015 emissions-cheating scandal. on.wsj.com/2kVi2Ic

- Juul Labs Inc is preparing to scale back the pace of its hiring and will be eliminating some jobs, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2mwE1Wx

- Alphabet Inc's Google and Starbucks Corp scored legal victories against European Union regulators Tuesday, in court rulings that restrict the reach of the bloc's privacy orders. on.wsj.com/2l1EkZ0

- Saudi Arabia is considering doubling the stake to be offered in oil giant Saudi Aramco's much awaited initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2mwH5lk (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)