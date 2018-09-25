PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 25

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc's Instagram said on Monday its two co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have resigned as chief executive officer and chief technical officer of the photo-sharing app. The co-founders clashed with Facebook executives over the extent of Instagram's autonomy in recent months, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2pANfiI

- Michael Kors Holdings Ltd is close to a deal to buy Italian fashion house Gianni Versace SpA for about 2 billion euros ($2.35 billion), people familiar with the matter said on Monday. on.wsj.com/2xBulfP

- Sirius XM Holdings Inc agreed to buy online-music firm Pandora Media Inc for $3 billion, as the satellite-radio company looks to add streaming services in the increasingly competitive fight for listeners. on.wsj.com/2pyAmFY

- Barrick Gold Corp agreed to buy Randgold Resources Ltd for $6 billion in an all-share merger that will solidify Barrick as the world's largest gold company by production, with a dominant position in Africa. on.wsj.com/2NDpbtR

- Boeing Co secured a deal with the Pentagon worth up to $2.4 billion to provide helicopters for protecting nuclear-missile bases, kicking off what could prove a pivotal week as the aerospace giant awaits the outcome of a larger deal to build Air Force trainer jets. on.wsj.com/2MYekWg

- Gilead Sciences Inc said Monday that it will slash the list price of its hepatitis C treatments as it responds to competitive pricing pressures and shifts in the U.S. payment system for pharmaceuticals. on.wsj.com/2xBpiMB