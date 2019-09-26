PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 26

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to "look into" former Vice-President Joe Biden and his son and said he would direct his personal lawyer and Attorney General William Barr to contact Zelensky to help him in a possible investigation, according to a document released Wednesday by the White House. on.wsj.com/2mS9ylF

- The chief executive officer of e-cigarette startup Juul Labs Inc, Kevin Burns, abruptly stepped down on Wednesday, as U.S. efforts to combat underage vaping threaten to upend the trendy alternative to smoking. on.wsj.com/2mMRdXh

- The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday sued online-dating service Match Group Inc for allegedly using fake love-interest advertisements to trick hundreds of thousands of users into buying subscriptions on Match.com. on.wsj.com/2ldehxY

- EBay Inc Chief Executive Officer Devin Wenig has left the online marketplace citing conflicts with the company's new board, which is overseeing a strategic review of the business. on.wsj.com/2ldzqbr

- Inspire Brands Inc is acquiring Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches, the private-equity-backed firm's latest addition to its stable of restaurant chains. on.wsj.com/2mJZWJZ

- Vox Media's acquisition of New York Media values the New York magazine-parent at about $105 million, according to people familiar with the situation. on.wsj.com/2mJWdvZ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)