PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Sept 26

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Qualcomm Inc accused Apple Inc of funneling proprietary information about the chip supplier's technology to rival Intel Corp, broadening a long-running legal battle between two companies central to the smartphone industry. on.wsj.com/2xHs9DH

- Arby's owner Inspire Brands Inc said it is buying burger chain Sonic Corp for $2.3 billion including debt, part of its strategy to guard against restaurant-business fads and downturns by covering the dining spectrum from takeout to sit-down. on.wsj.com/2xNUNlT

- CBS Corp's board of directors has named Richard Parsons interim chairman, and two other longtime directors have resigned, in the latest significant change in the broadcaster's ranks, the company said Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2OUJv6R

- Uber Technologies Inc scored a legal victory over drivers on Tuesday after a federal appeals court dismantled the class-action status of a lawsuit that sought to reclassify independent contractors as employees, with possible broader implications for the so-called gig economy. on.wsj.com/2Qa7f7b

- U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking to the United Nations General Assembly, criticized international organizations and alliances as unaccountable and defended his administration's hard-line trade policies, urging fellow world leaders on Tuesday to chart their own paths toward sovereignty. on.wsj.com/2Icc6Sh

- Truck leasing and fleet-management company Ryder System Inc said longtime finance chief Art Garcia will retire in April 2019. on.wsj.com/2IicoqK