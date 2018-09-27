PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 27

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc said it would sell its 39 percent stake in Sky Plc worth roughly $15 billion to Comcast Corp, after losing a weekend auction for full control of the European pay-TV giant it has long coveted. on.wsj.com/2NGSU5b

- Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc has reached a nationwide settlement to pay a $148 million penalty to settle allegations it intentionally concealed a 2016 data breach. on.wsj.com/2xJVptv

- McDonald's Corp is stripping artificial ingredients from more food to win over customers who, the burger chain believes, don't want to eat things with names like calcium propionate and sodium benzoate. on.wsj.com/2zy1ZVq

- General Motors Co is moving its Cadillac headquarters back to Detroit, nearly four years after relocating the luxury brand's home base to New York City's trendy SoHo neighborhood. on.wsj.com/2zy70Ny

- Saudi Arabia has put the United States on its shortlist of potential partners competing to build nuclear-power plants in the kingdom, while the two countries negotiate how to do a deal without spreading nuclear weapons, U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said. on.wsj.com/2QdisUs

- Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said it is opening a new bricks-and-mortar store that will feature a selection of goods curated partly by local consumers' online shopping habits, part of its efforts to reshape the way people shop. on.wsj.com/2InVMy8