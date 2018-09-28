PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 28

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. securities regulators on Thursday sought to force Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk out of the company he helped get off the ground about 15 years ago, alleging he misled shareholders when he tweeted he had funding for what would have been the largest-ever corporate buyout. on.wsj.com/2xUmA3X

- Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has agreed to an $853.2 million settlement with U.S. and Brazilian authorities to end years-long investigations tied to one of the biggest corruption schemes ever uncovered. on.wsj.com/2OQoVnL

- Blue Origin LLC, the space-transportation company run by Jeff Bezos, has won a contract to provide engines for United Launch Alliance's massive Vulcan rocket. on.wsj.com/2OizbIo

- The Trump administration worked to move ahead on its top diplomatic priority — the denuclearization of North Korea — but ran head-on into opposition to its plans from Russia, which called for the easing of United Nations sanctions against Pyongyang. on.wsj.com/2R5JzSv

- Boeing Co on Thursday secured a hat-trick of Pentagon contract wins after it was awarded a deal worth up to $9.2 billion to build new trainer jets for the Air Force. on.wsj.com/2R5MH0A

- Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have opened an investigation into media-buying practices in the advertising industry and have begun issuing subpoenas as part of the probe, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2QZWdCu