PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 3

- WPP Plc has chosen Mark Read as its new chief executive, according to a person familiar with the matter, with the announcement of the appointment expected early this week. on.wsj.com/2wD7n7D

- General Austin Miller, a veteran of the U.S. military's most elite and secretive combat units took command of American and NATO forces in Afghanistan on Sunday. Miller assumed command of about 14,000 U.S. forces and 8,000 military personnel from other countries. on.wsj.com/2Ncpta7

- Liu Qiangdong, the billionaire chief executive of Chinese e-commerce company JD.com Inc, was arrested Friday in Minnesota on suspicion of sexual misconduct but released after what the company said was a false accusation. on.wsj.com/2Ncq9fF

- The Pentagon said it suspended $300 million in military aid to Pakistan, accusing it of not doing enough to tackle militant groups, in a move certain to heighten tensions between the two countries ahead of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit this week to Islamabad. on.wsj.com/2wBgequ