PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Sept 3

Sept 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Dozens of people are feared dead after a Monday morning fire destroyed a diving boat in Southern California, an event likely to rank among the nation's worst maritime tragedies in recent years. on.wsj.com/2lw9ck7

- Hurricane Dorian hovered over the northwestern Bahamas on Monday, killing at least five people, wiping out thousands of homes, forcing many into a makeshift shelter and leaving an entire island without power. The powerful storm was expected to near Florida late on Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2jZEWhe

- The chances of an early British general election to resolve a three-year impasse over Brexit appeared to rise on Monday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched a broadside at lawmakers seeking to thwart his Brexit plans. on.wsj.com/2lt31xo

- Saudi Arabia is removing Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih as chairman of its state-owned oil giant, Saudi Arabian Oil Co (IPO-ARMO.SE), a surprise shift as plans for an initial public offering accelerate. on.wsj.com/2lv6BqN (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)