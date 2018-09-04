FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Sept. 4

2 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Nike Inc will feature Colin Kaepernick, the National Football League quarterback who led player protests during the national anthem, in a new advertising campaign, a move that joins one of the NFL's biggest business partners with a controversial star who is engaged in a high-profile legal battle with the league. on.wsj.com/2wGqAFx

- China's President Xi Jinping pledged $60 billion in financing for Africa's development and waived some debt owed by the continent's poorest countries, batting away criticism that Chinese investments may be exacerbating a looming African debt crisis. on.wsj.com/2wHjfpa

- JD.com Inc Chief Executive Liu Qiangdong denies any wrongdoing in connection with his arrest on suspicion of sexual misconduct in Minneapolis, and it's likely no charges will be filed, his attorneys said on Monday. on.wsj.com/2wHkSmM

- Moody's Investors Service lost its appeal of a penalty from Hong Kong's securities regulator, ending a case that critics have warned could discourage critical commentary about investment in the financial hub. on.wsj.com/2wG6FGS

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
