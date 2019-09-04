PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 4

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Walmart Inc is stopping ammunition sales for assault-style rifles and handguns, further restricting the retailer's gun-related sales and policies after two deadly shootings at its stores last month. on.wsj.com/2lXko9J

- AT&T Inc promoted longtime executive John Stankey to a newly created No. 2 role, setting up the WarnerMedia boss as the likely successor to Chief Executive Randall Stephenson. on.wsj.com/2kqgSnT

- China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd accused the U.S. of "using every tool at its disposal" to disrupt its business, including launching cyber attacks on its networks and instructing law enforcement to "menace" its employees. on.wsj.com/2k1jzMz

- The United Auto Workers union said on Tuesday it would target General Motors Co first in negotiating a new labor contract, aiming for a deal that can be used to guide talks with the other two Detroit car companies. on.wsj.com/2k1OEzG (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)