PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 5

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Embattled blood-testing company Theranos Inc will soon cease to exist as it prepares to formally dissolve itself, according to an email sent to shareholders by Chief Executive David Taylor. on.wsj.com/2oHvDkD

- In the latest upset among U.S. Democrats, Ayanna Pressley, a Boston city councilor who ran as a progressive activist, beat 10-term Democratic Representative Michael Capuano on Tuesday in a Massachusetts House primary. on.wsj.com/2wKkqEx

- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is building the world's largest phone factory in India and is now looking to fend off Chinese companies trying to dominate the market for inexpensive phones. on.wsj.com/2oK3qtn

- U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed Tuesday to meet later this month in New York during the United Nations General Assembly as they seek to break an impasse over their shared goal of denuclearizing North Korea. on.wsj.com/2wI2UAu (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)