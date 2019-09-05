PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept. 5

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Google, which is owned by Alphabet Inc, and its YouTube video service agreed to provide new protections for children on its platform and pay a $170 million fine, in a settlement that sharpened government debate over how to rein in technology giants. on.wsj.com/2lSLsXw

- Embattled lab-testing startup uBiome Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday and put its assets up for sale after suspending testing of its clinical products. on.wsj.com/2lCCRZa

- Office-space startup WeWork's owner The We Company is adding its first female board member and unwinding a transaction between the company and its chief executive, after criticism ahead of a planned initial public offering of stock. on.wsj.com/2jV3Xdg

- Nissan Motor Co Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa on Thursday said he will return a portion of his performance-based pay, after Nissan auditors found that the amount was too high. on.wsj.com/2lzpWXI

- Twitter Inc said it was temporarily turning off a feature that allows users to send tweets via text message following a spate of hacks affecting several high-profile users, including the company's chief executive Jack Dorsey. on.wsj.com/2kj6jmG (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)