PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 6

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Beijing-based real estate brokerage company Lianjia is planning to raise about $2 billion from investors including Tencent Holdings Ltd and private-equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2CoioPr

- Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he plans to gather state attorneys general this month to examine what the Justice Department called the intentional "stifling" of voices on social media. on.wsj.com/2wLnYpg

- CBS Corp is in talks with Shari Redstone and her family's holding company, National Amusements Inc, to settle their litigation over control of the broadcaster, less than a month before the matter is scheduled to go to trial, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2Cp31Xf

- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States and Pakistan have still got a long way to go to reset troubled ties after a visit in which he sought Islamabad's help in ending the war in Afghanistan. on.wsj.com/2CqyRCM (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)