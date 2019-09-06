PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 6

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- WeWork's parent, The We Company, is exploring a dramatic reduction in its valuation as it aims to go public while facing widespread skepticism over its business model and corporate governance. on.wsj.com/2ktGCQf

- Competition is heating up between Microsoft Corp and its smaller rival Slack Technologies Inc, as the companies battle in the market for providing software that helps workers communicate and complete a range of office tasks. on.wsj.com/2lzYuZY

- Drugstore chains CVS Health Corp and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and grocer Wegmans Food Markets Inc on Thursday asked customers to stop openly carrying firearms in stores, adding to a growing list of companies that are wading into the debate around how to reduce gun violence. on.wsj.com/2k5ypld

- Facebook Inc is bringing its dating service to the U.S. after launching it in roughly 20 countries since last year. on.wsj.com/2m1CCa7 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)