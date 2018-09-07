FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 5:37 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Sept. 7

2 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. activist investor Elliott Management Corp released on Friday letters that it sent last month to three affiliates of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group recommending a restructuring plan for the auto maker, along with proposals that it said would boost shareholder returns. on.wsj.com/2wSpJ4L

- Saudi Arabia's national oil company Saudi Aramco is considering a $1 billion venture-capital fund to invest in international technology firms, according to people familiar with the proposal, as the kingdom deepens efforts to diversify its economy. on.wsj.com/2oOr7B2

- Activist investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point LLC plans to launch a proxy fight to replace Campbell Soup Co's entire board after the fund was underwhelmed by the company's plan to sell two business units, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2wODB02

- The U.S. Justice Department is probing whether employees committed fraud in Wells Fargo & Co's wholesale banking unit, following revelations that employees improperly altered customer information, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2oOBi8s

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

