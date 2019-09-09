PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Sept 9

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- On Tuesday, Apple Inc plans to reveal a trio of new iPhones with additional rear cameras and enhanced capabilities for low-light photos. Analysts expect the phones to also feature faster processors, new exterior colors such as green and purple, and wireless charging for other devices such as AirPods wireless earbuds. on.wsj.com/2N3RYXR

- WeWork's parent is eyeing a valuation for its initial public offering that could fall below $20 billion as some existing investors push the workspace company to shelve the planned offering. on.wsj.com/2N1UGgJ

- Nissan Motor Co's board will discuss on Monday a plan to replace Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa, and if directors approve the plan it would set in motion a formal search for candidates, according to people familiar with the board's plans. on.wsj.com/2N4xChk

- San Francisco offered $2.5 billion to acquire PG&E Corp's electrical lines serving the city, a first step toward separating from the troubled utility that is facing billions of dollars in liabilities for starting a series of deadly wildfires. on.wsj.com/2LApIJq