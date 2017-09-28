PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - September 28

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump and GOP leaders proposed sharply reducing tax rates on businesses and many individuals, starting a major legislative push to overhaul the country's tax code this year. on.wsj.com/2fSLNUq

- Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy magazine, died on Wednesday at the age of 91. on.wsj.com/2wYNup2

- Hain Celestial Inc reached an agreement with activist investor Engaged Capital LLC calling for changes to the food-and-beverage company's board and opening the door to a possible sale, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2fSO4Pc

- Federal securities regulators are investigating an allegation by PepsiCo Inc's former top lawyer Maura Smith that the company fired her in retaliation for the way she handled an internal probe into potential wrongdoing in Russia, according to people familiar with the matter and internal documents. on.wsj.com/2wTzd1v

- Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday confirmed it is shutting down its U.S. auto-leasing business, known as Xchange Leasing, which will affect about 500 jobs. on.wsj.com/2k6ugwi (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)