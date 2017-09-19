N.J. law firm, debt collector, settle with NYC consumers

New York City consumers have reached a $3.9 million settlement with two companies and a New Jersey law firm that worked with them that they accused of filing mass debt collection lawsuits without proper evidence.

Disclosed in a filing on Monday in Manhattan federal court, the deal resolves a proposed class action against law firm Pressler & Pressler, which specializes in debt collection and Asta Funding, a New Jersey-based, publicly traded debt buyer, and its subsidiary Palisades Collection.

