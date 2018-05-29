JAB buys majority stake in British sandwich chain Pret A Manger

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - JAB Holdings, the private investment company of Germany’s billionaire Reimann family, has bought a majority stake in British sandwich shop chain Pret A Manger.

JAB is buying Pret from private equity firm Bridgepoint and other minority investors for an undisclosed sum, the British company said on Tuesday. The Financial Times earlier reported that the price paid by JAB was 1.5 billion pounds ($1.99 billion), including debt. ($1 = 0.7530 pounds) (Reporting by Ben Martin Editing by David Goodman)