First action over Prevagen memory pill heads to trial in California

After a year of legal setbacks it might rather forget, Prevagen-maker Quincy Bioscience LLC faces trial this week in the first of six class actions that accuse it of falsely promising that the supplements improve memory and brain function.

U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam Jr in Oakland, California, has scheduled jury selection for Tuesday in lead plaintiff Phillip Racies’ statewide class action over advertisements that call Prevagen “The Name to Remember” and say that its active ingredient improves memory and supports brain function.

