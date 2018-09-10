FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 10, 2018 / 4:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil infrastructure co Invepar to focus on debt refinancing for now - Previ CEO

1 Min Read

FLORIANOPOLIS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Pension funds that control Brazilian infrastructure company Invepar want the company to refinance its debt for now and have given up on a sale of their controlling stakes in the short term, the Chief Executive Officer of the fund Previ, José Mauricio Coelho, said on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a pension fund event in Florianopolis, Coelho said Invepar may issue new debt or extend maturities on its current debt. In August, Previ rejected a binding offer from sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Development Co PJSC to acquire Invepar. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.