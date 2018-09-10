Brazil infrastructure co Invepar to focus on debt refinancing for now - Previ CEO

FLORIANOPOLIS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Pension funds that control Brazilian infrastructure company Invepar want the company to refinance its debt for now and have given up on a sale of their controlling stakes in the short term, the Chief Executive Officer of the fund Previ, José Mauricio Coelho, said on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a pension fund event in Florianopolis, Coelho said Invepar may issue new debt or extend maturities on its current debt. In August, Previ rejected a binding offer from sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Development Co PJSC to acquire Invepar. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)