Brazil's Previ will again try to list Neoenergia -CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian pension fund Caixa de Previdencia dos Funcionarios do Banco do Brasil, known as Previ, is sticking to its plans for an initial public offering of power holding company Neoenergia SA, the fund’s Chief Executive Officer Geitiro Genso said on Friday.

“We will try to list Neoenergia in a better moment,” Genso said.

Neoenergia canceled a planned IPO in December because some of its shareholders did not accept valuations lower than what they were expecting. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; writing by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by G Crosse)