SAO PAULO, March 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Prima Foods SA filed for an initial public offering, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The company has hired the investment banking units of Banco BTG Pactual SA, Banco Bradesco BBI and Banco Santander Brasil to manage the offering. Prima Foods will join Brazilian listed meatpackers BRF SA, JBS SA, Marfrig SA and Minerva SA.