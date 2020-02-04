IN BRIEF: 8th Circuit revives class action over Principal Fixed Income Option plan 

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday overturned a ruling for Principal Life Insurance Co in a long-running class action over the terms of a guaranteed-investment product it offers to 401(k)s, turning aside a warning by the U.S. Chamber that doing so will create “a magnet for wasteful litigation.”

The lawsuit was filed in Iowa federal court in 2014 by Frederick Rozo, who had invested in the company’s Principal Fixed Income Option plan (PFIO) through the Western Exterminator Company Employees’ 401(k) Profit Sharing Plan.

