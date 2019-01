Jan 15 (Reuters) - Principal Global Investors named Xin Shao as managing director for China, effective Jan. 15.

In his new role, Shao will be responsible for the asset manager’s business within and outside of China, the company said on Tuesday.

Shao, who has nearly 15 years of experience, will report to Celestine Khoo, managing director and head of Asia (excluding Japan). (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)