IN BRIEF: Prison guards’ overtime claims get reprieve from 10th Circuit

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday revived a lawsuit for overtime pay by 122 detention officers at Otero County Prison in New Mexico, who allege that their private employer is violating the Fair Labor Standards Act by not compensating them for time spent in security screenings, “briefings” at the beginning and end of each shift, and obtaining and returning keys, pepper spray and other equipment each day.

In their 2016 lawsuit, the officers alleged they were working eight to 10 minutes of overtime per shift, and more due to the timeclock-rounding policies of Utah-based Management & Training Corp.

