Privacy and data security lawyers bask in high demand as firms play tug of war

When Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner brought on a new data privacy leader this week from Baker McKenzie, it marked at least the fifth time this fall that a firm swiped a privacy or data security lawyer to head a related practice.

Other firms have launched or formalized new privacy and cybersecurity teams in recent months, investing more in the practice area as corporations grapple with evolving regulations and enforcement priorities worldwide. Demand for lateral hires has been running high as firms vie to be viewed as the go-to destination for clients, recruiters say.

