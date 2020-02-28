Facebook sues software development kit maker it says secretly collected user data

Facebook Inc on Thursday sued a software development kit (SDK) maker it said had secretly collected user data and violated its terms of service, the latest in a series of lawsuits from the company aimed at addressing data misuse on its platform.

Facebook in its lawsuit, filed in San Francisco federal court by counsel from Hunton Andrews Kurth, accused OneAudience of paying third-party app developers to include an SDK in their applications that would cause Facebook to send OneAudience user data without the consent of the platform or user. OneAudience used this data, which included age, email, locale and sometimes gender, for marketing purposes, against the terms of service it signed when joining Facebook, according to the complaint.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/32AxeMh