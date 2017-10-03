FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Simplify's Shapiro moves to Private Client Resources LLC
#Funds News
October 3, 2017

MOVES-Simplify's Shapiro moves to Private Client Resources LLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Hedge fund industry marketing veteran Brian Shapiro joined Private Client Resources LLC as a senior vice president of product strategy and marketing, PCR said on Tuesday.

Shapiro comes to PCR, which offers data reporting to private banks and investment advisory firms, as the company is stepping up its coverage of hedge funds, private equity and real estate firms.

He previously worked at Simplify, a company that researches hedge funds for clients, where he had been president. Before that Shapiro was a founding member of Gapstow Capital Partners, a $1.2 billion multi-manager and private equity platform focused on credit markets and real estate debt.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
