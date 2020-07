Private equity firms in the U.S. and the U.K. are cutting back on outside legal spending amid an M&A slowdown that began even before the coronavirus pandemic, according to a May 2020 survey conducted by Apperio, a U.K.-based legal spend analysis company.

Nearly all U.S. respondents - 98% - anticipated a decline in spending, the report found, with 83% expecting outside legal spending to contract by 6% or more.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WELlyD