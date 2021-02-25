Q&A: How McGuireWoods wants to diversify private equity

If you fill a room with private equity professionals, chances are that you won’t find many faces of women and people of color. A pair of partners at McGuireWoods hope a new initiative they launched in January can help change that.

Securities department chair Greg Kilpatrick and tax and employee benefits department chair Gerald Thomas created Black Professionals in Private Equity and Finance (BPE) to host networking opportunities, panel discussions and webinars for Black workers in the financial sector.

