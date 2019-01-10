MOVES-General Atlantic names co-heads for financial services -memo

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - General Atlantic, a private equity firm that invests in growth companies, has promoted Aaron Goldman and Paul Stamas to co-head its investments in financial services, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

New York-based General Atlantic, which has $28 billion in assets under management and whose investments include Uber Technologies, AirBnB and Ant Financial, made the change last year.

Goldman and Stamas were previously managing directors at the firm. Goldman joined General Atlantic in 2006 and will be based in London. Stamas, with the firm since 2010, will work out of New York.

The pair will replace Jonathan Korngold, whose plans have not been announced.

Goldman led General Atlantic’s investment in Dutch payments company Adyen, whose share price has more than doubled since it went public last year. Stamas led the firm’s acquisition of online trading platform OptionsHouse, which was bought by eTrade in 2016.

A spokeswoman for General Atlantic declined to comment. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)