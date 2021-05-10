Construction software firm Procore targets over $8 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Procore Technologies is targeting a valuation of over $8 billion in its initial public offering in the United States, the construction software startup said in a filing on Monday.

The company said it plans to sell about 9.5 million shares priced between $60 and $65 each and raise about $615 million. It will list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PCOR”.

Founded in 2002, Procore offers its cloud-based construction management software to more than 1.6 million users in over 125 countries.

The company offers real-time access to project information, simplifying complex workflows, a service that has gained popularity during the pandemic, with over 40% of construction firms reporting higher costs and slower project completion due to labor shortages.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays and Jefferies are the lead underwriters on the offering.