P&G raises quarterly dividend by 10%

(Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co raised its quarterly dividend by 10% on Tuesday to $0.8698 per share, payable after May 17.
The Cincinnati-based conglomerate has benefited from a coronavirus-driven surge in demand for cleaning products, and is expected to report its third-quarter results next week.
P&G had previously announced plans to buy back up to $10 billion worth of shares in fiscal 2021.
Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.