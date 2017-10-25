U.S. opens shaving cartridge patent probe after Gillette petition

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it has voted to open a patent infringement investigation into shaving cartridges and related parts and products after a petition from Procter & Gamble Co’s Gillette Co.

Gillette’s complaint says products infringing its products were imported, and the ITC said in a statement it has named as respondents Edgewell Personal Care Co of Missouri and several subsidiaries, including Schick Manufacturing Inc of Connecticut and Schick (Guangzhou) Co Ltd of Guangzhou, China. (Reporting by Eric Walsh)