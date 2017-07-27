FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 20 days
P&G cost cuts help boost profit by 13.5 percent
July 27, 2017 / 11:08 AM / in 20 days

P&G cost cuts help boost profit by 13.5 percent

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Tide detergent and Gillette razors maker Procter & Gamble Co, which is under pressure from activist investor Nelson Peltz, reported a 13.5 percent rise in third-quarter profit, benefiting from a slew of cost cuts across the board.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $2.22 billion, or 82 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $1.95 billion, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

P&G, which also makes Pampers and Head & Shoulders, said net sales were flat at $16.08 billion.

Earlier this month, activist investor Nelson Peltz said he was seeking a seat on the company's board, making P&G the largest company ever to face a proxy fight. Peltz cited his frustrations with the company's lagging stock price and railing against its "suffocating bureaucracy." (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

